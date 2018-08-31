Leeds United 0 Middlesbrough 0: Table toppers share spoils at Elland Road

Leeds United and Middlesbrough played out a 0-0 draw on Friday evening as the Championship table toppers couldn't be separated at Elland Road.

The game got off to a frantic start with both sides jostling for possession but it was Leeds who worked the first real opening of the evening.

Kalvin Phillips picked out an inch perfect ball for Jack Harrison who strode beyond the visiting defence to play in Mateusz Klich but his ball across the area was cleared away by the retreating defence.

It was Samuel Saiz who tried his luck next after great work from Gaetano Berardi as the defender won the ball twice on the halfway line before feeding a pass to the Spaniard but his effort was high and wide of the mark from outside the box.

The visitors began to grow into the game and started to dominate possession working opportunities through Stewart Downing, who saw a shot beaten away, before Daniel Ayala tested Bailey Peacock-Farrell's finger tips.

As the clock ticked past the half hour mark it was Leeds though who almost opened the scoring as Luke Ayling met a Barry Douglas corner with his head but Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton was on hand to clear the ball away from underneath the crossbar.

It was then the visitors turn to go close as Ryan Shotton nodded a Downing free-kick wide of the mark follow a Saiz foul on Dael Fry.

The second period started in much the same vein as the first with a flurry of bookings for both sides.

United winger Harrison had the first real sight at goal seeing a curling effort flash just wide of the post. The game continued to ebb and flow with both teams enjoying spells on the ball with Tony Pulis' men playing very much on the break.

Downing once again cut in from the right and blazed a shot well over the bar before Ayala saw a headed effort flash past the frame of the goal once more.

Middlesbrough finished the stronger of the two sides as they pressed to find a winner with a number of corners but the two sides couldn't be separated

Leeds United starting XI: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Douglas, Cooper (c), Berardi, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Harrison, Saiz, Roofe. Subs: Blackman, Jansson, Pearce, Dallas, Baker, Roberts, Bamford.

Middlesbrough starting XI: Randolph, Shotton, Flint, Fry, Ayala, Friend, Clayton, Howson, Besic, Downing, Assombalonga. Subs: Dimi, McQueen, McNair, Leadbitter, Wing, Braithwaite, Hugill.

Attendance: 35,417