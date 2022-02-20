Leeds United 0 Manchester United 2 LIVE - Fresh injury blow for Whites, Red Devils double lead
Leeds United are taking on their arch rivals Manchester United at Elland Road today in a first league clash between the two sides at LS11 in front of fans in over 18 years.
Last April's goalless draw between the Whites and Red Devils was played in front of empty stands in the country's battle against coronavirus and supporters have not been at an Elland Road league fixture between the two clubs since back in October 2003.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are looking to bounce back from last weekend's extremely disappointing 3-0 defeat at Everton and are approaching this afternoon's contest sat 15th in the table and five points clear of the drop zone after Saturday's results.
- 2pm kick-off at Elland Road
- Leeds 15th and five points off the drop zone
- Phillips, Bamford and Cooper still out
- Raphinha benched. Forshaw starts in only change.
- Cavani and Heaton out for Red Devils
HALF TIME
A long long way back from here, that Harrison chance was huge
Too easy
For the visitors, Leeds carved open as Lindelof leads a counter down the right, plays in Sancho whose cross is nodded home by Fernandes from close range
Goal Man U
45 + 5: Fernandes header from close range. Leeds carved open
Miles wide
45 + 3: From Klich from the edge of the box, it opened up for him and he thought why not but nowhere near
Free kick cleared
45 + 2: And then all the way back to Meslier who puts another attempted pass out for a throw
Six minutes added time
45+1: And Leeds have a free kick 25 yards out
Chance Leeds
45: End to end now, James cross flies through the box
Leeds clear
44: Harrison then fouled on half way by Wan-Bissaka who looked like he got the ball
Crikey, almost a Leeds OG
4: Llorente looks to clear a Man U free kick but sends the ball past Meslier who had come to collect too and ball just wide, corner, uh oh
Half a chance Leeds
41: Forshaw fires over after a decent enough move ended with a Klich pull back. All eyes on the pitch here as it’s getting very heavy