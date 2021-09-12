Leeds United 0 Liverpool 3 - Graham Smyth's player ratings as depleted Whites suffer Reds reverse

Liverpool went ahead in the 20th minute when Mo Salah poked home Trent Alexander-Arnold's cutback and Alexander-Arnold's corner set up the Reds second for Fabinho five minutes after the break.
Leeds had lost Diego Llorente to injury in the first half and his replacement Pascal Struijk was then sent off on the hour mark after being given a straight red card for a challenge on Harvey Ellliott, despite winning the ball.
United kept looking to respond and Patrick Bamford almost scored with a spectacular lob from the halfway line but the Reds added a third in second half stoppage time via Sadio Mane.
Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores.