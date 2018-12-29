Leeds United 0 Hull City 2: Jarrod Bowen strikes twice to hand Whites first defeat in eight games

Leeds United fell to a 2-0 defeat on Saturday afternoon at the hands of Hull City in the Championship as Jarrod Bowen scored twice at Elland Road to hand the Whites a first defeat in eight games.

Marcelo Bielsa opted for the same starting line-up that earned a dramatic late victory over Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day for the visit of the Tigers.

The game got off to a steady start it LS11 and it was a mistake which led to the opening chance of the afternoon.

United midfielder Adam Forshaw played a stray pass inside his own half which Hull forward Jarrod Bowen collected and cut inside on the edge of the box to unleash a shot but his effort was blocked over the bar by the retreating defence.

Leeds responded with an opportunity of their own as Gjanni Alioski whipped in a ball from the right which fell to fellow winger Jack Harrison who saw a shot deflected into the path of Pablo Hernandez.

The Spaniard stabbed the chance goalwards but saw it blocked off the line by Tigers defender Stephen Kingsley as the visitors scrambled the ball away in a panic.

Hernandez again found himself inside the Hull box just moments later as he fired a half-volley fly inches over David Marshall's crossbar.

It was the visitors though who would break the deadlock through the highly-rated Bowen as United were caught out at the back.

Kamil Grosicki, who proved a real nuisance for Leeds in the opening half, floated a ball to the back post and Leeds failed to deal with the delivery with Kalvin Phillips making a mess of his clearance leaving the Hull forward to sweep home.

Nigel Adkins men again went close not long after as the Tigers had their tails up following the opening goal as the away end rallied them on.

Todd Kane flew down the right and drilled an inviting low ball across the face of goal which left United exposed once again but this time the effort evaded Will Keane at the back post.

The Whites went close as they pushed for a leveller through Hernandez as he forced Marshall into action with a shot from outside the box but it was as close as Leeds would come to getting themselves on the scoresheet before the break.

Bielsa responded by introducing Jack Clarke to the fold as Harrison made way once again but it would be Hull who doubled their advantage.

Leeds were caught stretched once again at the back as Grosicki again caused problems down the right as he ghosted past Barry Douglas to deliver low into the area.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell produced a great save down low at the feet of substitute Jon Toral but the ball fell at the feet of Bowen once again as he found the bottom corner of the net with the rebound.

Bielsa again changed things up as Douglas was replaced by Tyler Roberts.

Leeds almost grabbed one back immediately from a corner as Luke Ayling jumped highest to nod a chance on goal but Toral was on hand to head off the line.

The hosts pressed on as Clarke, Alioski and Mateusz Klich all saw efforts saved by Marshall in the Tigers goal.

Hull again went close as they broke quickly as Keane saw an shot from inside the box fly the wrong side to the post.

United again had an effort cleared off the line in the closing stages as Roberts fired low with Kane on hand to scramble the ball away from danger.

Roofe tested the palms of Marshall in added time with a clever header as Klich fired wide of the mark from distance on an afternoon where the Whites ran out of steam.

Bielsa though was handed his first defeat in eight games as United's winning run came to an abrupt end on home soil.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Jansson, Phillips, Douglas, Forshaw, Alioski, Hernandez, Klich, Harrison, Roofe. Subs: Huffer, Shackleton, Halme, Davis, Clarke, Baker, Roberts.

Hull City: Marshall, De Wijs, Burke, Stewart, Evandro, Grosicki, Kane, Keane, Bowen, Henriksen, Kingsley. Subs: Long, Lichaj, Dicko, Toral, Batty, McKenzie, Martin.

Attendance: 35,754