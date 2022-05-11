Leeds United 0 Chelsea 1 live: Blues lead after first attack, Dan James sent off

Jesse Marsch's Whites are approaching their third-last game of the Premier League season in the bottom three following Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on a day when relegation rivals Everton won at Leicester City by the same score.
Leeds are third-bottom and level on points with fourth-bottom Burnley, both sides having three games left but the Clarets have a far superior goal difference.
United are one point behind the fifth-bottom Toffees who have an extra game remaining and Frank Lampard's side are away at already-relegated Watford tonight in a 7.45pm kick-off tonight.
Burnley, though, do not play until Sunday's lunchtime kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur meaning even a point against Thomas Tuchel's Blues this evening would haul the Whites out of the bottom three.
Chelsea sit third in the table but the Blues are yet to seal a top-four finish to guarantee Champions League football for next term and the Stamford Bridge outfit face Liverpool on Saturday early evening in the FA Cup final.
Our live blog below will bring you all the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed XIs and then live match updates and analysis from Elland Road.
Leeds United 0 Chelsea 1 live
- 7.30pm kick-off at Elland Road
- A point would take third-bottom Leeds out of the drop zone
- Four changes as Bate, Cooper, Rodrigo and Struijk start
Phillips booked
44: Late one on Pulisic from behind, Phillips then hauls him off the floor
CHANCE CHELSEA
42: Meslier denies Pulisic from close range from a James cross but James was offside
Back underway
42: Medics and stewards attending to the incident in the Chelsea end
Incident in the crowd
38: Play has been stopped, something in the Chelsea end
Looks like Harrison’s thigh
37: Looks upset as he trudges off, Firpo on
Leeds injury
36: Harrison has gone down and is coming off, Firpo coming on
CHANCE CHELSEA
34: Lukaku flicks a fine header just wide from a James cross
No real change
34: After the James red, just Rodrigo isolated on his own upfront now. But it’s all Chelsea anyway
Unsavoury scenes
As Kovacic comes off, he pops his head over the Chelsea dugout to the fans, words look to be exchanged and angry reaction from the Leeds fans behind the dugout
Saved by the offside flag
31: Lukaku is in and lobs Meslier but offside