Leeds United 0 Chelsea 1 live: Blues lead after first attack, Dan James sent off

Leeds United face historic rivals Chelsea at Elland Road this evening knowing a positive result would take them out of the drop zone - and you can keep up to date with all of the developments here.

By Lee Sobot
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 8:08 pm

Jesse Marsch's Whites are approaching their third-last game of the Premier League season in the bottom three following Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on a day when relegation rivals Everton won at Leicester City by the same score.

Leeds are third-bottom and level on points with fourth-bottom Burnley, both sides having three games left but the Clarets have a far superior goal difference.

United are one point behind the fifth-bottom Toffees who have an extra game remaining and Frank Lampard's side are away at already-relegated Watford tonight in a 7.45pm kick-off tonight.

CRUCIAL CLASH: As Leeds United and Chelsea lock horns at Elland Road, above, tonight. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Burnley, though, do not play until Sunday's lunchtime kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur meaning even a point against Thomas Tuchel's Blues this evening would haul the Whites out of the bottom three.

Chelsea sit third in the table but the Blues are yet to seal a top-four finish to guarantee Champions League football for next term and the Stamford Bridge outfit face Liverpool on Saturday early evening in the FA Cup final.

Our live blog below will bring you all the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed XIs and then live match updates and analysis from Elland Road.

Leeds United 0 Chelsea 1 live

Last updated: Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 20:14

  • 7.30pm kick-off at Elland Road
  • A point would take third-bottom Leeds out of the drop zone
  • Four changes as Bate, Cooper, Rodrigo and Struijk start
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 20:14

Phillips booked

44: Late one on Pulisic from behind, Phillips then hauls him off the floor

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 20:12

CHANCE CHELSEA

42: Meslier denies Pulisic from close range from a James cross but James was offside

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 20:11

Back underway

42: Medics and stewards attending to the incident in the Chelsea end

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 20:08

Incident in the crowd

38: Play has been stopped, something in the Chelsea end

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 20:07

Looks like Harrison’s thigh

37: Looks upset as he trudges off, Firpo on

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 20:06

Leeds injury

36: Harrison has gone down and is coming off, Firpo coming on

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 20:04

CHANCE CHELSEA

34: Lukaku flicks a fine header just wide from a James cross

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 20:03

No real change

34: After the James red, just Rodrigo isolated on his own upfront now. But it’s all Chelsea anyway

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 20:02

Unsavoury scenes

As Kovacic comes off, he pops his head over the Chelsea dugout to the fans, words look to be exchanged and angry reaction from the Leeds fans behind the dugout

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 20:01

Saved by the offside flag

31: Lukaku is in and lobs Meslier but offside

