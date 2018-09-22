Leeds United 0 Birmingham City 2: Whites trail Blues with Adams at the double

Leeds United trail 2-0 to Birmingham City at half-time in the Championship at Elland Road thanks to two goals from Che Adams.

Marcelo Bielsa named the same side as the one that defeated Preston North End 3-0 on home soil on Tuesday as Tyler Roberts led the line for the hosts once again.

The visitors were ahead after just eight minutes with the first meaningful effort on goal of the afternoon.

Blues striker Che Adams saw a shot from just outside the area fly into the back of the net after the strike wrong-footed Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the Whites goal.

Leeds looked for a way back into the tie and their first real chance of the game came through Jack Harrison who worked his way to the byline and drilled a lovely ball across the face of goal the cross evaded everyone.

Birmingham then added a second as United continued to look off colour as Adams struck once again from outside the area with his effort rifling into the back of the net off the inside of the post.

Bielsa responded by replacing midfielder Kalvin Phillips with Stuart Dallas and the substitution immediately injected some life into Leeds.

Ezgjan Alioski fired an effort over the bar from inside the area following a cross from Dallas as United continued to finds gaps in the City defence.

Liam Cooper then met a corner from the Macedonia but his header evaded Roberts' reach at the back post as he attempted to nod home from close range.

Garry Monk's men stood firm as they entered the break with a two goal advantage at Elland Road.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Douglas, Cooper (c), Jansson, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Harrison, Saiz, Roberts. Subs: Blackman, Dallas, Forshaw, Shackleton, Baker, Edmondson, Pearce.

Birmingham City XI: Camp, Colin, Pedersen, Morrison, Dean, Jota, Maghoma, Gardner, Lakin, Jutkiewicz, Adams. Subs: Trueman, Harding, Roberts, Kieftenbeld, Mahoney, Solomon-Otabor, Bogle.