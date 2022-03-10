Leeds United 0 Aston Villa 1 live: Second-half updates, Joe Gelhardt on at the break
Leeds United face Aston Villa at Elland Road tonight in new Whites boss Jesse Marsch's first home game in charge - and you can keep up to date with all the evening's events here.
Leeds fell to a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City in Marsch's first game at the helm on Saturday lunchtime despite having 19 attempts at goal.
The reverse left United in 16th place and just two points clear of the Premier League drop zone with 11 games left to play.
Steven Gerrard's 11th-placed Villa side now provide the second opponents for Marsch's Whites in a 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road tonight.
Leeds United 0 Aston Villa 1 LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 20:50
- 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road
- New boss Jesse Marsch’s first home game
- Leeds fifth-bottom, two points clear of drop zone
- Patrick Bamford to return from the bench
- One change for Leeds, Forshaw replaces Klich
48: Corner comes out to James who could shoot but takes his time, sends in a low cross that is scrambled clear. Better from Leeds
Cleared...
48: But Harrison wins a corner
Mings booked
47: Late challenge on James wide right, accepts his booking. Free kick coming into the box via Raphinha
Back underway - CHANCE LEEDS
46: Raphinha gets in behind down the right, low ball across the goalmouth but Cash gets there before James, ball cleared to Koch who fires well over
Leeds sub
Rodrigo - who was very poor - off for Gelhardt. Leeds back out
Gelhardt coming on
Already stripped off and ready on the pitch, need him
Half time
Leeds need to sort this out. Crowd furious with Hooper who is getting chants of you’re not fit to referee but Leeds have not been creative enough all the same
Koch booked
45: For pulling back Ramsey’s shirt. Marsch having a word with Gelhardt. One minute added time
More Villa danger
45: Ends with Meslier saving a Luiz shot, Watkins skinned Struijk beforehand to cut into the box
FINE SAVE MESLIER - should be 0-2
42: Brilliant one handed save to tip a McGinn curler wide. Leeds cleared the corner but an awful pass by Rodrigo invited more pressure, next corner cleared