Leeds United 0-3 Liverpool - recap: Marcelo Bielsa and Jurgen Klopp reaction after 10-man Whites defeated at Elland Road
Leeds United host Liverpool in the Premier League at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon - follow every kick below with the Yorkshire Evening Post.
Marcelo Bielsa's side return to top flight action following the September international break.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds are the visitors today in what is a hotly-anticpated meeting in LS11.
We'll have all the latest on the dedicated Yorkshire Evening Post live blog through out with build-up, in-game updates and match reaction to com.
Follow LIVE below...
Leeds United v Liverpool - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 16:22
- Leeds United take on Liverpool on Sunday
- Whites return to Premier League action
- Reds visit Elland Road with KO set for 4pm
- Follow all the latest throughout below
- RESULT: Leeds United (Struijk sent off) 0-3 Liverpool
Good afternoon
Welcome to today’s Yorkshire Evening Post live blog from Elland Road as we build up to today’s Premier League clash between Leeds United and Liverpool.
Stay tuned throughout the afternoon right here...
Early Leeds United team news
Leeds United are still without Robin Koch for the visit of Liverpool.
New signing Daniel James is available as is Brazilian Raphinha following the withdrawal of the ongoing international dispute this week.
Stuart Dallas is back after withdrawing from international duty for personal reasons.
Early Liverpool team news
Former Thorp Arch academy graduate James Milner is a doubt though did return to training.
Virgil van Dijk is fit after suffering an injury scare with the Netherlands on international duty.
Harvey Elliot is also available following a withdrawal from England’s Under-21s while Alisson Becker and Fabino are in contention now Brazil’s complaints have been dropped.
Roberto Firmino has been ruled out due in picking up an injury against Chelsea.
What Marcelo Bielsa has said
“To win is very important,” Bielsa stated.
“Winning is always indispensable, there is always a motive to aim for the win that is very determined.
“The affection the fans and spectators transmit in the premier league at Elland Road, you can see it for yourself.
“Of course, that makes you emotional and it increases the desire to want to win the game.”
What Jurgen Klopp has said
“In general, Marcelo Bielsa’s style and philosophy and how they defend is different, it’s man-marking over the whole pitch. So you have to know about it,” he said.
“But we had with some players now a week’s time to prepare it and some only come back training today [Thursday] but have recovery and stuff like this. So maybe tomorrow [Friday] and hopefully Saturday we have two sessions where we can probably prepare it. But it’s special.
“Against Leeds, high intense, they go for it. They are good in possession, I think so far second or third in possession. Didn’t have the points yet they want to have but they for sure think they have a good chance against us. But they didn’t play us yet in this season.
“We are hopefully good, as good as we can, and then we are difficult to play. How always, when we are difficult to play we have a chance to win – and that’s what we try.”
Elland Road is ready
Angus Kinnear on Daniel James in today’s programme
“It is no secret that Daniel has been rated highly by Marcelo and Victor for the last three years, with a belief that there is a strong fit between his technical ability and out playing style, wrote Kinnear.
“From an administration perspective it was less than ideal that an agreement was only struck on deadline day and there was a distinct feeling that failure to complete the paperwork for a second time would begin to look careless.
“Fortunately, the mobile phone reception was stronger in Manchester than it was in South Wales.”
He added: “The deal meant that Leeds United ended the window as the eighth biggest net spenders (beaten by only two teams outside of the abandoned Super League) which reinforces the financial commitment of our ownership.
“Spending more on transfer than you generate in transfer revenue should not necessarily be a badge of honour, but our sustainable player trading strategy is underpinned by the dramatically increased asset value of the vast majority of players we have signed over the course of our custodianship.”
Ayling on Liverpool in today’s programme
“The first game [last year] wasn’t the best, obviously, but after we’ve showed good spirit and character to come back in both games to get two good points,” said Ayling.
“There are many ways ways to play football. There isn’t a right way or a wrong way to play football. There are plenty of tricky places to play.
“We need to tighten things up a bit at the back - and score that that first goal in a game because we know how good we are when we do that.
“So we have been looking to put that right over the international break and now want to come back flying.”