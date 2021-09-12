Leeds United 0-3 Liverpool - LIVE BLOG: Marcelo Bielsa and Jurgen Klopp reaction after 10-man Whites defeated at Elland Road
- RESULT: Leeds United (Struijk sent off) 0-3 Liverpool
Klopp on Elliott injury
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports about Harvey Elliott’s injury: “It is his ankle. I heard it was dislocated and they couldn’t put it back and he is now in hospital.
“Do I want such a young boy to have this experience in his career? No. We will play football without him, but we will wait for him as well because he is a top player.
“I saw the situation. I could see his foot was not in the right place. That is why we were all shocked.”
On speaking at length with the fourth official: “I’m not sure this is the right moment to speak about these sort of things.”
Bielsa on defeat to Liverpool
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa tells BBC MOTD: “We were overcome in nearly all aspects in the game. We did not impose ourselves and the result was fair.
“When he had the ball and lost it, it was difficult for us not to concede danger. In our balls to attack they would have deserved to generate chances of more danger. That is the explanation of what we saw on the pitch, an opponent more superior to us.
“The way they planned to play, it allowed their forwards to shine. My plans did not have the same effect. The type of game did not allow our forwards to be dangerous.”
Bamford post-match reaction
Leeds striker Patrick Bamford on BBC Radio 5 Live: “They had a fair few chances, but we had some too. They deserved to win and we were careless today with the ball. Against a team like that, you get punished.
“We haven’t played up to our potential in the first four games, but we’ll keep working hard. We’ve got to look to the next game.”
Marcelo Bielsa post-match reaction
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, speaking to Sky Sports: “We were not in charge very often in the game. They were superior to us in all aspects. I don’t know why. I need to know what reasons are. When we lost the ball they created danger. Of course it worries me that we lost 3-0.”
On the red card: “I regret dearly the opponent was injured and I’m 100 per cent certain our player did not have a bad intention. I wish it had not happened.”
Premier League clarify Struijk decision
The Premier League have clarified to The Athletic that Leeds defender Pascal Strujik was sent off due to “the intensity and endangerment of Harvey Elliott”.
Here’s the full-time report
FULL-TIME
10-man Leeds United beaten 3-0 by Liverpool today. United were outclassed at times, but the afternoon will be remembered for a horror injury to Harvey Elliott.
Fingers crossed he can bounceback quickly from what looked like a bad injury. Pascal Struijk received a red card, which will be of huge debate tonight.
Liverpool in cruise control
90+5. The Reds are pinning Leeds in. Hard to get a kick if you’re in a white shirt right now...
Liverpool add a third
90+3. And that’s all she wrote from this one, folks. Mane turns inside the box and has all the space in the world. He fires low past Meslier. Leeds fans heading for the exit, I’m afraid.