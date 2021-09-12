Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports about Harvey Elliott’s injury: “It is his ankle. I heard it was dislocated and they couldn’t put it back and he is now in hospital.

“Do I want such a young boy to have this experience in his career? No. We will play football without him, but we will wait for him as well because he is a top player.

“I saw the situation. I could see his foot was not in the right place. That is why we were all shocked.”