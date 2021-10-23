Leeds United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers - LIVE: Second half updates from Elland Road Premier League clash
Leeds United host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Elland Road - follow every kick with the Yorkshire Evening Post.
Marcelo Bielsa' s side are back in top flight action today as they search for a second win of the season in the top flight.
United have been hit by somewhat of an injury-crisis and will only welcome back Raphinha from their absentee list last week at Southampton.
Follow our pre-match build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction below:
Leeds United v Wolves - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:21
- Leeds United host Wolves at Elland Road
- Whites searching for second Premier League win
- Wolves have won three in a row
- Kick-off at Elland Road is at 3pm
- LIVE SCORE: Leeds United 0-1 Wolves (second half)
Leeds change
62. Klich off, Gelhardt on.
Saiss on a final warning
60. Saiss catches Rodrigo late to give away a free-kick. Gets away with no more than a talking to. Lucky boy... Gelhardt being prepared.
Leeds pressure
59. The Whites are seeing a lot of the ball but it’s similar to the first half. They’re meeting a wall over Wolves players whenever they get near the final third.
Big test for Leeds now
57. What have they got? This is a big, big character test for Leeds now. Someone has to take the bull by the horns the way Raphinha was. They’re down to the bare bones.
Wolves attack
55. Leeds all over the place at the back. Llorente and then Shackleton with poor clearances. Jimenez gathers and shoots but it’s straight at Meslier.
Raphinha can’t continue
54. Raphinha going down the tunnel, with assistance. He can’t carry on. That is a huge blow. Summerville is on for Leeds.
Raphinha down
53. Raphinha was caught there on the ankle. Hopping mad, literally as he gets off the pitch to have treatment. Looked nasty that. Saiss yellow carded. Leeds free-kick, which is headed over.
Wolves booking
51. A loose ball breaks in midfield... Roberts is racing to it. He gets there ahead of Kilman who lunges into the tackle, completing missing the ball. Yellow card.
WOLVES CHANCE
49. Raphinha is caught on the ball. Wolves work it well. Ait-Nouri is into the box at a tight angle - has options but he decides to shoot and Meslier cuts the angle. The Leeds goalkeeper then punches away the resulting corner.
Raphinha shoots
47. First attack of the half by either team. Rodrigo swings a ball into the box from deep. It’s headed away but only as far as Raphinha. He takes a touch and shoots but his shot is dragged wide of the goal.