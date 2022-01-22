Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United - recap: Elland Road reaction to Magpies defeat
Leeds United host Newcastle United in Premier League action at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.
Leeds United v Newcastle United - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 14:53
- --------------------------------------------
- RESULT: Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United
Welcome to Elland Road for today’s crucial Premier League clash between Leeds United and Newcastle United.
Early Leeds United team news
Patrick Bamford will again miss out this afternoon with a fresh foot problem.
Junior Firpo and Adam Forshaw limped off against West Ham last week and will be absent having joined the Whites lengthy injury list.
Tyler Roberts and Joe Gelhardt are fit and available once again while Diego Llorente is back from a suspension.
Early Newcastle United team news
Matt Richie is facing a late fitness test on a knee issue.
Dwight Gayle and Jeff Hendrick are back in training but the trip to Elland Road will come too soon.
Javier Manquillo is back from suspension and Jamal Lewis is available but Callum Wilson, Isaac Hayden and Federico Fernandez are all sidelined.
Predicted Leeds United line-up
YEP XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas; Koch; Klich, Rodrigo; Harrison, Raphinha; James.
What Marcelo Bielsa has said
“The next game is always the next thing on our minds,” Bielsa said.
“But it is true that a victory like that always improves the mood. To prepare a game with the tranquility of a victory is better than doing it without, but the most important thing is always the next game.
“To have won the last game doesn’t give you any guarantees in the next one. To lose the next one is to take away some of the shine of the previous victory. So we always try to lean on what happened but always looking forward to the next.”
What Eddie Howe has said
“I don’t think they’re completely gung-ho. They have a way of playing. They follow that,” Howe said.
“There’s a lot to admire about Leeds’ out-of-possession work. It’s really intriguing. They play with a really high intensity.
“We have to match that. With the ball, they’ve got their set patterns and ways of playing, and it’s very, very effective.
“This is a totally unique game. There’s no other game like Leeds in the Premier League.
“We have to be ready for what we’re going to face.”
Leeds arrive
Klich, Struijk, Koch out on the Elland Road pitch. Loads of the kids follow on, obviously. Miller among them.
Joffy and Tyler Roberts here as well.
Leeds arrive at Elland Road
We’ll have team news right here at 2pm when it lands...