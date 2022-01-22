Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United - live blog: Second half updates from Elland Road showdown

Leeds United host Newcastle United in Premier League action at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

By Joe Urquhart
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 4:44 pm

Follow every kick live from Elland Road below with the Yorkshire Evening Post's matchday blog...

  • LIVE: Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United
Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:57

FULL-TIME

Leeds 0-1 Newcastle

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:54

Meslier save

90+3. Big chance for Newcastle to seal it. Meslier saves from Willock.

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:53

Time ticking away

90+2. Wood wins a Newcastle corner... time ticking away.

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:51

Into added time

90. Five added on... now or never

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:48

Newcastle attack

87. Frazer shots wide after a quick break...

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:47

Newcastle hold firm

87. Leeds corner. Good work from Joffy as Koch eventually sees a shot blocked. Toon defend it.

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:47

Attendance

Att: 36,405

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:46

Leeds waste attack

85. Dallas throws a ball into the area... over everyone. Need a spark, and quick.

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:45

Not happening at the moment

84. Full delay tactics being deployed by the visitors. Leeds win a free-kick. Willock goes down off the ball... more seconds tick away.

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:40

Newcastle pressure

79. Newcastle chance. Frazer in behind, drills a ball low and Meslier can’t gather. Llorente clears. He then has to provide a vital tackle on Wood. Visitors on top, now.

