Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United - live blog: Second half updates from Elland Road showdown
Leeds United host Newcastle United in Premier League action at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.
Follow every kick live from Elland Road below with the Yorkshire Evening Post's matchday blog...
Leeds United v Newcastle United - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:57
- Leeds host Newcastle at Elland Road
- Whites take on Magpies in Premier League
- Bielsa looking to win third game in a row
- Kick-off takes place at 3pm
- --------------------------------------------
- LIVE: Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United
FULL-TIME
Leeds 0-1 Newcastle
Meslier save
90+3. Big chance for Newcastle to seal it. Meslier saves from Willock.
Time ticking away
90+2. Wood wins a Newcastle corner... time ticking away.
Into added time
90. Five added on... now or never
Newcastle attack
87. Frazer shots wide after a quick break...
Newcastle hold firm
87. Leeds corner. Good work from Joffy as Koch eventually sees a shot blocked. Toon defend it.
Attendance
Att: 36,405
Leeds waste attack
85. Dallas throws a ball into the area... over everyone. Need a spark, and quick.
Not happening at the moment
84. Full delay tactics being deployed by the visitors. Leeds win a free-kick. Willock goes down off the ball... more seconds tick away.
Newcastle pressure
79. Newcastle chance. Frazer in behind, drills a ball low and Meslier can’t gather. Llorente clears. He then has to provide a vital tackle on Wood. Visitors on top, now.