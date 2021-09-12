Leeds United 0-1 Liverpool - LIVE BLOG: First half updates from Elland Road showdown
Leeds United host Liverpool in the Premier League at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon - follow every kick below with the Yorkshire Evening Post.
Marcelo Bielsa's side return to top flight action following the September international break.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds are the visitors today in what is a hotly-anticpated meeting in LS11.
We'll have all the latest on the dedicated Yorkshire Evening Post live blog through out with build-up, in-game updates and match reaction to com.
Leeds United v Liverpool - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 16:59
- LIVE SCORE: Leeds United 0-1 Liverpool (first half)
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
28. And again... a Liverpool corner comes in and Van Dijk leaves Cooper on his heels to head goalward, Llorente blocking it. Leeds clear the next one.
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
28. Cooper blocks inside the area and then Meslier saves from Harvey Elliott. Leeds creaking under pressure. Liverpool all over the hosts at the moment.
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
26. Liverpool are all over Leeds at the moment. Mane misses a sitter. Jota runs into the box and squares for him but he fires over the bar with the ball behind him in the six-yard box. Really should be 2-0.
Liverpool score... but it’s offside
25. Liverpool have the ball in the back of the net but the offside flag is raised. Thiago heads home a Salah cross from the right but the forward is a yard or two beyond the last man.
Liverpool attack
23. Elland Road has quietened down a little after that opened. A bit of a kick in the teeth. Liverpool moved the ball really well in the build-up, Salah is so dangerous. They’re doing so again in the aftermath as they apply more pressure. Leeds just need to regain a bit of composure on the ball.
Liverpool take the lead
21. Patient build up from Liverpool, moved it right and left, Trent is all alone as he strode in to pull the ball across goal for Salah to stick it home. Leeds lost their men and paid a heavy price. They’re behind now after a good start.
GOAL LIVERPOOL!
Salah scores...
LEEDS CHANCE
19. Harrison with some lovely skill to beat TAA on the far side, he leaves him for dead in the box and feeds Firpo whose shot is blocked. Liverpool then break and Mane sees a shot blocked behind.
Leeds attack
17. Rodrigo sets Bamford free down the right. He dinks a ball into the box but it’s over everyone. Harrison keeps it in play, Firpo delivers again but it’s too hard once more.
Fabinho booked
15. Inside the Liverpool half, Fabinho goes into the book for his foul on Rodrigo. It was loose.