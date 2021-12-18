Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal - LIVE BLOG: First half updates from Elland Road showdown
Leeds United host Arsenal in the Premier League at Elland Road on Saturday evening as the Whites face up to an injury crisis - follow live updates from LS11 below.
The top flight fixture in West Yorkshire is the only remaining game in the division today with Covid wreaking havoc in terms of postponements.
Bielsa's first team squad has been hit by a major injury crisis with a small number of senior players available this weekend against the Gunners.
- LIVE SCORE: Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal (first half)
38. Not much to report in the way of chances. Arsenal bypassing Leeds’ midfield far too easily. Forshaw with some great defensive work, United giving the ball away far too easy across the pitch.
ARSENAL CHANCE
35. Meslier saves from Lacazette. Another big stop. Leeds lost the ball in their own half, again. Goalkeeper makes himself big and saves from close range.
Stop in play
33. Referee Andre Marriner is over talking to the Arsenal bench and his fourth official. Seem to be reporting something that’s happened in the West Stand or in front of it. Not sure what’s gone on.
Roberts shoots wide
32. Leeds with some good passing in the Arsenal half. He shoots wide from distance as he spins o the edge of the box. Roberts now trying to shake something off.
Leeds sub
30. Summerville on, Harrison off. His knock ends his evening early.
Arsenal double the lead
28. Dallas goes on a run, his pass is behind Klich and one pass through the middle from Xhaka undoes the hosts. Drameh couldn’t get back at Martinelli as he gained the area to chip Meslier.
GOAL ARSENAL
Martinelli scores again...
LEEDS CHANCE
25. Aghhhhhhhhhhhh. Raphinha is away down the right, a ball over the top beats Arsenal. He gets into the area, cuts past two defenders but he drags his shot wide. Really should’ve hit the target. Big opportunity that one.
ARSENAL CHANCE
24. Big save from Meslier. Tierney breaks the offside trap and is into the box, he shoots low and hard. Meslier tips it round the post before screaming at the Leeds defence. No-one tracked the run.
Arsenal free-kick
22. Incredible refereeing, it has to be said. Joffy is taken out as Xhaka goes straight through the back of him. Advantage played. Raphinha chases a ball through and Gabriel grabs him and hits the deck. Somehow it’s an Arsenal free-kick, alright then.