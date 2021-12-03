Leeds United 0-0 Leicester City - U23s live blog: First half updates from Premier League 2 clash
Leeds United's Under-23s host Leicester City in the Premier League 2 this evening in York - follow all the latest below.
The Yorkshire Evening Post matchday blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction.
Kick-off in York is at 7pm...
U23s live - Leeds United v Leicester City
Last updated: Friday, 03 December, 2021, 19:14
- Leeds host Leicester in PL2 action
- United looking to end eight-game winless run
- Whites sat 12th, one point above two-place drop zone
- Foxes in 11th, a point ahead of Leeds
- -------------------------------------------
- LIVE SCORE; Leeds United 0-0 Leicester City (KO 7pm)
Greenwood goes close
13. Ooft. Greenwood unleases a dipping effort at goal from about 30-yards and it flies just wide of the mark.
Leeds free-kick
12. Summerville gets the ball from a pass down the line from McCarron. Some nice skills sees him release at the defence and he’s dragged back three or four times before losing it. Free-kick brought back.
Leeds block
11. Fitzhugh hits the free-kick hard but it’s blocked by Joffy before being hooked away from danger.
Leicester free-kick
10. Fitzhugh is surrounded by four Leeds shirts - some nice skill, and he’s taken out as he gets just before the area. Free-kick. Good shooting chance coming up.
Leicester counter
9. United get down the right. Ball squared and it’s cleared. The visitors then spring a counter, Cresswell slides in but he misses the tackle. Kenneh races back to block a pass through.
Leeds throw
7. Quick throw releases Summerville into the box, he overplays a tad with the dribble and it’s a Leicester goal-kick. Pretty much sums up the game so far - uneventful.
Steady start
5. Some nice passing on display from Leeds - Bate with the latest as he fires a crossfield ball to McKinstry. Neither side been into each other’s final third in the last few minutes. Leeds seeing more of the ball, they’re trying to build from the back.
Leeds attack
2. Leicester penned Leeds back in the opening minute but United break out. Joffy with a nice turn on halfway, he spreads the ball out to McKinstry who drives down the left. Joffy is slid back in and his shot is blocked from a tight angle.
KICK-OFF
1. We’re up and running as Leicester kick-off... updates to follow.
Here come the teams
Both teams out here in York to go through the pre-match duties - small crowd tonight on the far side. Updates to follow...