Leeds United 0-0 Crewe Alexandra - LIVE BLOG: Second half updates from Elland Road
Leeds United host Crewe Alexandra in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night at Elland Road - follow every kick live below.
Marcelo Bielsa's side face lower league opposition as they enter the EFL Cup tonight.
Bielsa has often used the domestic cup competitions to hand minutes to those in his squad who need them in previous years, whether young or old.
That tactic, though, has seen Leeds exit the tournament to Hull City, Stoke City and Preston North End at this very stage of the competition under the Argentine's watch.
United will be hoping to avoid an upset against League One opposition tonight. Follow all the latest live throughout the evening on our live blog:
Leeds United v Crewe - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Tuesday, 24 August, 2021, 20:58
- Leeds host Crewe in Carabao Cup
- Whites enter second round of 21/22 competition
- United have exited this stage under Bielsa on three occasions
- Kick-off at Elland Road is at 7.45pm
- LIVE SCORE - Leeds United 0-0 Crewe (second half)
LEEDS CHANCE
51. What do you know... there it is. Roberts drives at Crewe. He feeds Harrison who shoots past the far post from a tight angle. A good chance spurned again. It has to be coming soon, right?
Leeds on top
50. United starting this half in much the same way they finished the first. All over Crewe. Haven’t opened up that chance yet, though.
Leeds pressure
48. It’s a busy start... Jaaskelainen juggles Firpo’s dinked cross on the line. Catches it again. Firpo doing well on the overlap, getting forward a lot. Harrison still causing problems.
Leeds attack
46. Rodrigo meets a Harrison cross and heads over. Crewe were backpedalling there but it goes unpunished. That would’ve been a nice start.
KICK-OFF
45. We’re back underway at Elland Road...
Leeds sub
Luke Ayling is coming off the bench for Diego Llorente at the half-time interval. 45 minutes for the Spaniard, who made his injury comeback tonight.
Half-time report
Crewe began brightly but without fashioning a real chance as Kalvin Phillips and Diego Llorente in particular both produced solid pieces of defending.
United’s first opportunity came in the tenth minute when a block to a Tyler Roberts shot fell to Adam Forshaw whose firm drive was saved by Will Jaaskelainen.
Thirteen minutes later, a Llorente header from a Phillips free-kick was cleared off the line, shortly before Jack Harrison unleashed a thunderous effort from range which Jaaskelainen tipped wide.
From the corner, Phillips looked certain to score when rising to meet Harrison’s delivery but his effort flashed wide.
Tyler Roberts then fired a very hopeful effort well wide from long range just before the half hour mark.
For Crewe, an Oliver Finney attempt from the edge of the box trickled well wide but a Roberts cross then picked out Rodrigo whose shot from the middle of the area was blocked.
Roberts had been sent clear down the right via a superb Llorente pass and another fine Llorente delivery then found Harrison who skinned his man before squaring the ball to Roberts whose side footed attempt was also blocked.
The Whites were then denied by the frame of the goal three minutes before the break as a Junior Firpo attempt from a Harrison cutback clipped the post.
Moments later, Helder Costa worked an opening on the edge of the box but completely sliced his effort wide and the last chance of the half fell for Pascal Struijk who sent a header over from a Phillips free-kick.
HALF-TIME
It’s 0-0 at the half-time interval as the referee whistle goes...
Leeds attack
45+2. Firpo drives to the left byline. He delivers low and Crewe scramble the ball clear.
Two added minutes
45. We’re into added time at the end of the first half...