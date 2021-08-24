Crewe began brightly but without fashioning a real chance as Kalvin Phillips and Diego Llorente in particular both produced solid pieces of defending.

United’s first opportunity came in the tenth minute when a block to a Tyler Roberts shot fell to Adam Forshaw whose firm drive was saved by Will Jaaskelainen.

Thirteen minutes later, a Llorente header from a Phillips free-kick was cleared off the line, shortly before Jack Harrison unleashed a thunderous effort from range which Jaaskelainen tipped wide.

From the corner, Phillips looked certain to score when rising to meet Harrison’s delivery but his effort flashed wide.

Tyler Roberts then fired a very hopeful effort well wide from long range just before the half hour mark.

For Crewe, an Oliver Finney attempt from the edge of the box trickled well wide but a Roberts cross then picked out Rodrigo whose shot from the middle of the area was blocked.

Roberts had been sent clear down the right via a superb Llorente pass and another fine Llorente delivery then found Harrison who skinned his man before squaring the ball to Roberts whose side footed attempt was also blocked.

The Whites were then denied by the frame of the goal three minutes before the break as a Junior Firpo attempt from a Harrison cutback clipped the post.