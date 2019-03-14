Leeds target set to finalise £7m switch, Norwich star signs new contract, Hull attacker rejected £12m Premier League move plus updates on Sheffield United and Stoke - Championship rumours Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web: Click and scroll through the pages... Brentford captain Romaine Sawyers has been called up for St Kitts and Nevis vital CONCACAF Nations League clash with away to Suriname. (Brentford FC official website) Getty Buy a Photo Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract at Carrow Road, extending his stay to 2022. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo Reading forward Marc McNulty, currently on loan at Hibernian, has been called up tothe Scotlandsquad for the first time ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers.(Various) Getty Buy a Photo Stoke City winger James McClean hasaccusedthe English FAof being 'hypocritical' and failing to tackle the ongoing 'abuse' he is subjected to during games. (Derry Journal) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3