Leeds star to decide future in the summer, West Brom tipped for striker reunion, Rangers target wants Stoke stay, Birmingham ace eyes summer exit - Championship rumours

Bristol City are under no pressure to sell Chelsea target Antoine Semenyo with his contract not expiring until 2020. He also has an option for a one-year extension. (Bristol Live)

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson is hopeful of some positive news regarding a potential takeover in the next couple of days. (Bolton News)

Charlie Adam says he'd love to stay at Stoke City after backing Nathan Jones to return the club to the Premier League. (Stoke on Trent Live)

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland admits his desire is to play in the Premier League - however insists it'll be a sad day if he leaves the club. (Stoke On Trent Live)