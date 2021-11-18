Leeds Rhinos legend makes Leeds United prediction and declares Marcelo Bielsa wish

Peacock starred for Leeds with the oval ball but is a big Whites fan who hopes United can keep head coach Marcelo Bielsa for the longer term.

The Whites are only three points clear of the dropzone in their second season back in the country's top flight but Peacock confidently expects United to finish mid-table to provide a platform to kick on in future years.

Bielsa's side stormed to a ninth-placed finish upon last season's Premier League return and Peacock told the Official Leeds United Podcast: "I hope that they do what they did last year.

CONFIDENCE: In Leeds United from former Leeds Rhinos legend Jamie Peacock, right. Photo by Daniel Smith/Getty Images.

"Towards the end of last year they got a run together, they found some form, and I think they can do the same again this year.

"I think they will keep marching up the table and I think they can get to mid table, get some more security and build again for next year.

"I just want them to keep in the Premiership, keep Bielsa there and build a little bit each year so then we can get to that point where we can get back in Europe and then we get that big stadium and keep the team, one that the city can be really, really proud of.

"That's where I see Leeds United going and I know for sure the results will improve and they will get to mid table and maybe challenge from there.

"Long may it continue being in the Premiership. It's just great for the city them being there."

