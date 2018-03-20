Leeds defender Aapo Halme reveals foot injury is reason for absence

Leeds United defender Aapo Halme has revealed he picked up a foot injury two months ago which has kept him sidelined.

The Whites added the highly rated Finnish defender to their ranks in January from HJK Helsinki with the 6ft 4in centre-back signing a four-year contract.

Halme was brought in to develop primarily in Carlos Corberan’s Whites under-23's side but after failing to appear in any of the fixtures since his transfer his whereabouts has left United fans puzzled.

The youngster has now cleared up the confusion revealing it has been a foot injury that has kept him from making his Leeds debut as he now returns to full training with the development side.

"Everything was pretty good, but I got a foot injury," Halme told Finnish website Iltalehti.

"It just came to hurt. I suspect there had been a blow there, but I do not remember that there was anything like that.

"I've done quite a lot of gym work since I moved. They are really physical here. I have noticed that I must try to do much more."

Although Halme is yet to taste any action in his new surronds he says he has been given a glimpse into English football already having visited Elland Road on several occasions.

"England is a great place to play football," added Halme.

"It's such a big deal here. Leeds has a great atmosphere and great fans. It's a traditional club.

"When there is a game day, the streets are full and people are excited."