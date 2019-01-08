Leeds Council congratulates Leeds United on promotion to the Premier League

Has Leeds United's promotion to the Premier League just been confirmed?

Leeds Council issued a tweet from its official account @LeedsCC_News which seems to confirm Leeds United's return to the promised land.

The tweet said: "Council Leader Judith Blake has congratulated Leeds United on their fantastic promotion to the Premier League."

The CEO of Leeds Council Tom Riordan then replied: "An innocent mistake but let's hope it comes true."

Independent Garforth & Swillington councillor Mark Dobson pointed out the strange error on Twitter, posting: "’I've time travelled to next May!!! @tomriordan what the........??????"

He added in response to Tom Riordan: "How do you ‘mistake’ getting promoted? I always like it when middle class people like our illustrious leader pretend to take an interest in football. #thefastshow"

The Leeds United promotion tweet. Photo: Mark Dobson/Twitter

No, Leeds Council doesn't have a time machine. It turns out the explanation is a lot simpler and a bit more boring. It was a training exercise which accidentally broke out into the real world.

A spokesman for Leeds Council said: "“The tweet was sent in error during a training exercise by an over enthusiastic council officer, however it goes without saying that we are keeping everything crossed that Leeds United will be promoted and return to the Premier League.

"We wish them the very best of luck for the rest of the season.”

