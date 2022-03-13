Leeds United 2 Norwich City 1 LIVE: Reaction after Joe Gelhardt bags late winner in Elland Road epic

Leeds United face a massive Premier League clash against Norwich City at Elland Road today - and you can keep up to date with all the developments from LS11 here.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 4:02 pm

The Whites and Canaries are approaching the contest having lost their last 11 league games between them, Leeds falling to a sixth-consecutive defeat via Thursday night's 3-0 reverse at home to Aston Villa.

The setback in new boss Jesse Marsch's first home game in charge left Leeds fifth-bottom and just two points clear of the drop zone but having played more games than third-bottom Burnley and fourth-bottom Everton.

The Clarets then blew a chance to make inroads by falling a 2-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday afternoon, a game in which Nathan Collins was shown a straight red card.

Norwich continue to prop up the table and Dean Smith's Canaries fell to a fifth consecutive league loss on Thursday evening after being beaten 3-1 at home to Chelsea.

The Canaries are six points behind Leeds having played the same amount of games.

Our live blog below will bring you live match updates and analysis from Elland Road followed by post-match reaction.

Leeds United 2 Norwich City 1 - FULL TIME

Last updated: Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 16:01

  • 2pm kick-off at Elland Road
  • Two sides have lost their last 11 league games between them
Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 16:01

Full reaction to come

Crazy crazy game. A big group of fans singing Leeds ae falling apart again in the South Stand. Incredible.

Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 15:58

Amazing scenes

That was like nothing else. Joffy has the biggest smile ever.

Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 15:55

FULL TIME!!!

WOW!

Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 15:54

Norwich free kick

90 + 7: Krul going up

Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 15:53

INCREDIBLE SCENES!!!

90 + 4: JOFFY MAKES IT 2-1! Taps home from a Raphinha cross, never seen Elland Road erupt like it

Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 15:51

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLL

Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 15:51

Leeds sub

Gelhardt on for Klich

Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 15:50

Almost silence here

90 + 3: As Norwich press for a winner. Corner, Six minutes added time

Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 15:50

What a sickener

90 + 1: Pukki in down the right, cross sent in, McLean gets there first and taps home

Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 15:48

Goal Norwich

