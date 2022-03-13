Leeds United 2 Norwich City 1 LIVE: Reaction after Joe Gelhardt bags late winner in Elland Road epic
Leeds United face a massive Premier League clash against Norwich City at Elland Road today - and you can keep up to date with all the developments from LS11 here.
The Whites and Canaries are approaching the contest having lost their last 11 league games between them, Leeds falling to a sixth-consecutive defeat via Thursday night's 3-0 reverse at home to Aston Villa.
The setback in new boss Jesse Marsch's first home game in charge left Leeds fifth-bottom and just two points clear of the drop zone but having played more games than third-bottom Burnley and fourth-bottom Everton.
The Clarets then blew a chance to make inroads by falling a 2-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday afternoon, a game in which Nathan Collins was shown a straight red card.
Norwich continue to prop up the table and Dean Smith's Canaries fell to a fifth consecutive league loss on Thursday evening after being beaten 3-1 at home to Chelsea.
The Canaries are six points behind Leeds having played the same amount of games.
Leeds United 2 Norwich City 1 - FULL TIME
Crazy crazy game. A big group of fans singing Leeds ae falling apart again in the South Stand. Incredible.
Amazing scenes
That was like nothing else. Joffy has the biggest smile ever.
FULL TIME!!!
WOW!
Norwich free kick
90 + 7: Krul going up
INCREDIBLE SCENES!!!
90 + 4: JOFFY MAKES IT 2-1! Taps home from a Raphinha cross, never seen Elland Road erupt like it
GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLL
Leeds sub
Gelhardt on for Klich
Almost silence here
90 + 3: As Norwich press for a winner. Corner, Six minutes added time
What a sickener
90 + 1: Pukki in down the right, cross sent in, McLean gets there first and taps home