Leeds United 2 Norwich City 1 LIVE: Reaction after Joe Gelhardt bags late winner in Elland Road epic

The Whites and Canaries are approaching the contest having lost their last 11 league games between them, Leeds falling to a sixth-consecutive defeat via Thursday night's 3-0 reverse at home to Aston Villa.

The setback in new boss Jesse Marsch's first home game in charge left Leeds fifth-bottom and just two points clear of the drop zone but having played more games than third-bottom Burnley and fourth-bottom Everton.

The Clarets then blew a chance to make inroads by falling a 2-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday afternoon, a game in which Nathan Collins was shown a straight red card.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CRUNCH CLASH: As Leeds United take on Norwich City, the two sides having lost their last 11 league games between them. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Norwich continue to prop up the table and Dean Smith's Canaries fell to a fifth consecutive league loss on Thursday evening after being beaten 3-1 at home to Chelsea.

The Canaries are six points behind Leeds having played the same amount of games.