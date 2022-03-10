Leeds United 0 Aston Villa 3 live: Reaction after Whites woes deepen, Junior Firpo off injured
Leeds United face Aston Villa at Elland Road tonight in new Whites boss Jesse Marsch's first home game in charge - and you can keep up to date with all the evening's events here.
Leeds fell to a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City in Marsch's first game at the helm on Saturday lunchtime despite having 19 attempts at goal.
The reverse left United in 16th place and just two points clear of the Premier League drop zone with 11 games left to play.
Steven Gerrard's 11th-placed Villa side now provide the second opponents for Marsch's Whites in a 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road tonight.
Keep up to date with all the events from LS11 here.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.
Leeds United 0 Aston Villa 3 LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 21:39
- 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road
- New boss Jesse Marsch’s first home game
- Leeds fifth-bottom, two points clear of drop zone
- Patrick Bamford to return from the bench
- One change for Leeds, Forshaw replaces Klich
FULL TIME
Boos and then a few Marcelo Bielsa chants.
Late Leeds free kick
90 + 5: For a foul on James but Raphinha cross is gathered by Martinez
Another really bad pass
90 + 4: Klich this time, straight to Martinez with Raphinha free on the left
Sums it up
90 + 3: Raphinha booked for kicking the ball away as Villa are awarded a free kick
Five minutes added time
90: The sooner this is over the better. Bamford fires over from the edge of the box
Doesn’t look good
89: Firpo stretchered off. What a terrible evening
Attendance
36,400
Injury Leeds
90: A few collisions on the far side and Firpo is down, stretcher has come out.
Chance Villa
84: Effort from the edge of the area saved by Meslier