Leeds United 0 Aston Villa 3 live: Reaction after Whites woes deepen, Junior Firpo off injured

Leeds United face Aston Villa at Elland Road tonight in new Whites boss Jesse Marsch's first home game in charge - and you can keep up to date with all the evening's events here.

By Lee Sobot
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 10:03 pm

Leeds fell to a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City in Marsch's first game at the helm on Saturday lunchtime despite having 19 attempts at goal.

The reverse left United in 16th place and just two points clear of the Premier League drop zone with 11 games left to play.

Steven Gerrard's 11th-placed Villa side now provide the second opponents for Marsch's Whites in a 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road tonight.

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Leeds United will face Aston Villa tonight in new Whites boss Jesse Marsch's first home game in charge. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Keep up to date with all the events from LS11 here.

Leeds United 0 Aston Villa 3 LIVE

Last updated: Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 21:39

  • 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road
  • New boss Jesse Marsch’s first home game
  • Leeds fifth-bottom, two points clear of drop zone
  • Patrick Bamford to return from the bench
  • One change for Leeds, Forshaw replaces Klich
Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 21:39

Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 21:38

FULL TIME

Boos and then a few Marcelo Bielsa chants.

Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 21:37

Late Leeds free kick

90 + 5: For a foul on James but Raphinha cross is gathered by Martinez

Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 21:35

Another really bad pass

90 + 4: Klich this time, straight to Martinez with Raphinha free on the left

Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 21:34

Sums it up

90 + 3: Raphinha booked for kicking the ball away as Villa are awarded a free kick

Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 21:33

Five minutes added time

90: The sooner this is over the better. Bamford fires over from the edge of the box

Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 21:30

Doesn’t look good

89: Firpo stretchered off. What a terrible evening

Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 21:29

Attendance

36,400

Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 21:28

Injury Leeds

90: A few collisions on the far side and Firpo is down, stretcher has come out.

Thursday, 10 March, 2022, 21:25

Chance Villa

84: Effort from the edge of the area saved by Meslier

