Leeds are approaching the contest sat just three points clear of the drop zone following Wednesday night's 6-0 thrashing at Liverpool.

Third-bottom Burnley recorded a 1-0 success at home to Tottenham the same night, a result which took the third-bottom Clarets to within one win of the Whites, and with two games in hand.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte was left questioning his own ability and job after the reverse for his outfit which marked a fourth defeat from Tottenham's last five league games and left his side in eighth place, seven points off the Champions League spots but with games in hand.