Leeds United 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3 LIVE: Team news, score updates, TV details and opinion

Leeds United face Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road today in a lunchtime kick-off to complete a run of three Premier League games within seven days for Marcelo Bielsa's Whites.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 1:01 pm

Leeds are approaching the contest sat just three points clear of the drop zone following Wednesday night's 6-0 thrashing at Liverpool.

Third-bottom Burnley recorded a 1-0 success at home to Tottenham the same night, a result which took the third-bottom Clarets to within one win of the Whites, and with two games in hand.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte was left questioning his own ability and job after the reverse for his outfit which marked a fourth defeat from Tottenham's last five league games and left his side in eighth place, seven points off the Champions League spots but with games in hand.

Our live blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up and team news followed by live match updates and analysis.

Leeds United 0 Tottenham 1 LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 13:46

  • 12.30pm kick-off at Elland Road
Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 13:46

Chance Spurs

59: Sessegnon just fails to convert Doherty cross

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 13:43

Chance Spurs

56: Son able to run to the edge of the Whites box but low shot saved by Meslier

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 13:41

And another ywllow

54: James with a late tackle now, Firpo then kicks the ball away

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 13:40

Another Leeds booking

53: Dallas goes in late on Sessegnon

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 13:39

Klich booked

53; Catches Hojberg on the ankle

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 13:37

Changes

Rodrigo now upfront with Klich behind him, James on the left, Sessegnon booked for a foul on Raphinha, Dallas then fires over from the edge of the box

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 13:31

Leeds double change

Rodrigo and Klich on for Harrison and Struijk

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 13:17

Half time

A fair few boss. Almost a fourth for Spurs with the last attack as Kane’s cross is deflected back to Meslier

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 13:15

One minute added time

45: Better from Leeds in the last ten minutes but the damage has been done

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 13:13

FINE CHANCE EEDS

44: Free header for Ayling from a Raphinha cross but wide

