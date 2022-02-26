Leeds United 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3 LIVE: Team news, score updates, TV details and opinion
Leeds United face Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road today in a lunchtime kick-off to complete a run of three Premier League games within seven days for Marcelo Bielsa's Whites.
Leeds are approaching the contest sat just three points clear of the drop zone following Wednesday night's 6-0 thrashing at Liverpool.
Third-bottom Burnley recorded a 1-0 success at home to Tottenham the same night, a result which took the third-bottom Clarets to within one win of the Whites, and with two games in hand.
Spurs boss Antonio Conte was left questioning his own ability and job after the reverse for his outfit which marked a fourth defeat from Tottenham's last five league games and left his side in eighth place, seven points off the Champions League spots but with games in hand.
Our live blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up and team news followed by live match updates and analysis.
Leeds United 0 Tottenham 1 LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 13:46
- 12.30pm kick-off at Elland Road
Chance Spurs
59: Sessegnon just fails to convert Doherty cross
Chance Spurs
56: Son able to run to the edge of the Whites box but low shot saved by Meslier
And another ywllow
54: James with a late tackle now, Firpo then kicks the ball away
Another Leeds booking
53: Dallas goes in late on Sessegnon
Klich booked
53; Catches Hojberg on the ankle
Rodrigo now upfront with Klich behind him, James on the left, Sessegnon booked for a foul on Raphinha, Dallas then fires over from the edge of the box
Leeds double change
Rodrigo and Klich on for Harrison and Struijk
Half time
A fair few boss. Almost a fourth for Spurs with the last attack as Kane’s cross is deflected back to Meslier
One minute added time
45: Better from Leeds in the last ten minutes but the damage has been done
FINE CHANCE EEDS
44: Free header for Ayling from a Raphinha cross but wide