Both Gotts and Stevens left Elland Road in the summer to make permanent moves to the Bluebirds and have made 11 and 10 League Two appearances respectively this season.

Boss Mark Cooper has now confirmed that he is assessing a third potential addition from Leeds United.

Galloway, 19, played for Barrow on Tuesday night in the Lancashire Cup tie at Burnley. The winger is available for a move and currently outside Marcelo Bielsa and Mark Jackson's first team and Under 23s plans at Thorp Arch.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He played the full game against Burnley, missing a penalty in the shoot-out that consigned Cooper's men to defeat after a 0-0 draw.

“We’re just having a look at him,” said Cooper after the game.

Galloway signed for Leeds in 2019 from Carlisle United.

The Scottish teenager's move to Leeds, for an undisclosed fee, prompted complaints from then Blues manager Steven Pressley about the 'system' that lets young players move from EFL clubs before making a first team breakthrough.

TRIAL BASIS - Barrow boss Mark Cooper has confirmed he is casting his eye over Leeds United youngster Josh Galloway. Pic: Getty

"It's something that disappoints me," said Blues boss Pressley.

"I have said this before, and I mean this, that although I want to promote our young players from within the club, we have to keep our young players.

"We have to develop a situation where our supporters are seeing them for long periods of time. At this moment in time, with both McCarron and young Josh, we are not seeing the development of the player. It's hard to accept, but it's circumstances of the system to a degree.

"I spoke with young Josh on two occasions and I told him to speak to his parents on this, and I expressed the fact that I didn't want him to leave the club. I wanted him to develop here and play football here. I thought that was the best line for his development, but he wasn't in agreement with that."

"The system has created a situation now where you have young players that I don't even think need to earn a contract, and the club are under pressure to give them contracts.

"In my [playing] days, you had to earn the right to a contract. Now, if we don't protect a young player that's had a couple of good games in a week, we are in danger of losing them.

"That's what the system is creating. It's incredible and it's not right."