'Lawless' - Leeds United hero Mark Viduka contrasts Marcelo Bielsa tenure with Peter Reid 'disaster'

Marcelo Bielsa. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The Australian striker was at Elland Road during the financial difficulties that marred the early part of the millennium, and has suggested that manager Peter Reid struggled to get a handle on things as they fell apart.

By contrast, Bielsa has finally taken the Whites back to the Premier League, and has helped to instil a renewed sense of optimism around the club.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about his spell with Leeds, Viduka said: “We didn’t have a clue of the financial problems, but then the likes of Woody [Jonathan Woodgate] were sold. It was a disaster. I was sent off in my last game, and that was frustration.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The team wasn’t being run how it should be. After David O’Leary was sacked [in 2002], we lost that aura. There wasn’t the same discipline.

“It wasn’t just Peter Reid, the whole club became lawless. If you have a squad worth millions, like ours, get a good coach. Someone who knows what he’s doing.

"Look at Marcelo Bielsa now. He has proved what a coach can achieve.”

Last season was Bielsa’s third in charge at Elland Road, and the Argentine was able to guide a squad largely consisting of players he had in the Championship to a ninth-placed Premier League finish.