YEP Jury: Leeds United bag the most valuable memento of centenary week - three points

Kalvin Phillips scores Leeds United's winner against Birmingham City.

DAVID WATKINS

Blimey, this will be a long season if every game pans out like this!

Leeds bossed the possession as always but, this time, Blues created as much as we did and their well-known defensive qualities kept us out for over an hour.

Kalvin Phillips celebrates his winning goal.

We won corner after corner in the first half but, as everyone knows, we only score from a corner about once every century!

So, it was nervy for us all on this special day, both before our Yorkshire Pirlo scored and then afterwards, as we wondered if this would prove to be another one of those full house Elland Road games where things just don’t go our way.

For once we held out though, and the three points bagged is by far and away the most valuable of all the centenary mementos we’ve seen on offer this week.

With many of the other results going in our favour, we are back up to second in the table and it’s hard not to believe that this is one of the poorest Championships we’ve seen and one that, if we could just find a way to put the ball in the net more often, we’d romp.

Leeds United fans celebrate.

Man of the match: Kalvin ‘The Yorkshire Pirlo’ Philips.

ANDY RHODES

I’m not sure many of us could imagine a better way to celebrate 100 years of Leeds United on Saturday.

The game wasn’t the stress-free victory we all wanted, but we can’t argue with a deserved three points.

Marcelo Bielsa welcomes Pep Clotet back to Elland Road.

There were times when both sides threatened, particularly Leeds who, once they got the bit between their teeth, looked the dangerous side we’ve come to know.

It was written in the stars that Leeds lad Kalvin Phillips would get the decisive goal, while others weren’t too far away from being on the scoresheet either.

Eddie Nketiah didn’t get the chances he was hoping for, so it may be that Patrick Bamford starts again at Preston.

Meanwhile, Ben White was once again a rock at the back despite the absence of mentor Liam Cooper. At times in the second half he defended for his life, something that legends of the past would be proud of.

It was a fantastic way to celebrate 100 years of our beloved club. Let’s hope that spirit carries us through to May.

Man of the match: Ben White.

MATTHEW EVANS

Nearly everything is predictable about Leeds United games at the moment except, notably, the final score.

We’ll probably have the most possession, the most shots and best passing. We’ll probably restrict the opposition to hopeful set-piece play, timewasting and diving. But whether or not we win the game seems to be nothing more than a lottery.

I was delighted to be proved wrong and that our centenary game turned into a true celebration with a Leeds lad grabbing the winner, the only goal of the game.

I thought our overall play was very good, particularly in the first half, and there were some stand-out performances from Ben White, Gaetano Berardi and Kalvin Phillips.

It’s at the other end of the park where things are still to come together and, for all their efforts, there wasn’t much joy for Patrick Bamford or Eddie Nketiah (in 45 minutes each) or those behind them in Helder Costa, Mateusz Klich and Jack Harrison.

There’s work to be done but our style of play and attitude shows no sign of falling away so let’s take all the positives we can.

Man of the match: Kalvin Phillips.

KEITH INGHAM

Cometh the hour, cometh the homegrown man. Kalvin Phillips’ winner was enough to give Leeds three centenary points.

Marcelo Bielsa stuck with the players that suffered a defeat at Charlton with Eddie Nketiah on the the bench once again.

Leeds dominated the first 45 minutes with chances once again spurned, the best falling to Stuart Dallas whose goal-bound shot was saved by Lee Camp in the City goal.

Time and time again superb work came to nothing as the ball went into the 18-yard box.

The breakthrough came after the hour mark, an impressive move found Phillips with only Camp to beat and the Leeds lad didn’t disappoint the massive home crowd as he beat the City keeper.

Birmingham were the best team in the second half but Leeds held firm to grab three important points to lift them to second in the Championship.

Leeds travel to Lancashire tomorrow to face Preston and go there with high hopes of chalking up another three points to give the leaders WBA something to think about.

Man of the match: Kalvin Phillips.

MIKE GILL

After a week of celebrations it was good to get back to watch some proper football.

Marcelo Bielsa resisted the temptation to give Eddie Nketiah a start despite overwhelming pressure from just about everybody.

They started well and assumed their usual dominance in the first half. Gjanni Alioski, Helder Costa, Stuart Dallas and Patrick Bamford all came close but the Whites went into the break level pegging with Birmingham.

Predictably, Nketiah started the second half replacing Bamford. Although his contribution was limited, there seemed to be more fluidity about the United attack.

He was upended just outside the penalty area but Alioski sent the resultant free-kick high and wide.

On 65 minutes, Jack Harrison latched on to a slip by Maxime Colin and burst forward to plant a fine cross into the box. Local hero Kalvin Phillips latched on to it and smashed home. United then sat back and Kiko Casilla was made to work hard in the latter stages and the crowd gave a collective sigh of relief when the final whistle was blown.

Man of the match: Gjanni Alioski.

SHAUN SMITH

When Gjanni Alioski blasted the ball over from two yards out, the ghosts of a hundred years moaned with despair and we were destined to spend 30 minutes in much the same way as we have spent the previous 10 decades: within reach of victory yet close to disaster.

Fast flowing in the first 45 minutes, the customary missed chances accumulated, the psychological blow of going in at half-time scoreless took its toll and Birmingham came into the game. Then Kalvin Phillips scored.

If Alioski had have made it two, we would all be looking forward this weekend rather than celebrating our past.

We are still struggling to win comfortably yet possibly our least impressive second half of the season saw us grab three points when far superior displays have seen us lose or draw. The adrenaline of the occasion seemed to drain the muscles.

Some tough fixtures coming up but there is a chance to garner some momentum. Leeds, despite their attacking intent, have conceded only seven goals in 10 games. An important victory this and a great moment for Phillips.