YEP Jury: Anything less than three points for Leeds United and the doubts will surface again

Eddie Nketiah in action against Sheffield Wednesday.

DAVID WATKINS

Two points on the road in our previous two games is, on the face of it, a decent return, but only if we follow it up with home wins over QPR tomorrow and Blackburn next week.

If we can, everything will look rosy again having suffered a little spell when we’ve played well but haven’t turned that into maximum points often enough. Anything less than three points tomorrow and the doubts will surface again.

Patrick Bamford.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

QPR will be no pushovers, although their season is best described as erratic. Eighth in the table, yet only two points shy of Leeds in third, the Hoops tend either to win or to lose, having drawn only two of their 14 Championship games; only Birmingham have drawn fewer (1).

Last time out, live on TV on Monday, they looked pretty ordinary in a 3-1 home defeat to London rivals Brentford.

At the time of writing I’m unsure what team Marcelo Bielsa will pick; we assume Liam Cooper will return but will Pablo play? And will there be another twist in the Nketiah or Bamford dilemma? For me, Pablo is the vital question.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 QPR 0.

Marcelo Bielsa.

ANDY RHODES

After two draws against two top-six sides, Leeds welcome Queens Park Rangers to Elland Road, a side which has, at times, looked like a fellow promotion contender.

QPR have flirted with the play-offs so far this campaign and it’s easy to see why. Nahki Wells, Jordan Hugill and Eberechi Eze have scored 20 league goals between them this season, more than the entire United squad combined.

However, most of QPR’s goals have come at home, with just nine scored away and 10 conceded.

That will give Leeds confidence as they look to go four unbeaten.

While the goals may not be flowing for Leeds, the defence is proving a tough nut to crack. Conceding two goals in five games is a run any side would be proud of particularly while captain Liam Cooper is out.

In that same period, QPR have let in 12. November will be a crucial month with only QPR of the sides we play, higher than 17th at present. It’s time to make a statement.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 QPR 1.

MATTHEW EVANS

As is so frequently the case now, this is a really tough game to predict.

Ahead of their defeat to Brentford on Monday, QPR were flying high in the form table and will surely present another difficult task for us at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, we’ve been forming a reputation as being relatively hard to beat but massively inconsistent in front of goal.

We can be sure that United will have possession and chances but we can’t have any faith at all that it will be translated into a good win.

The Bamford versus Nketiah saga will no doubt roll into the pre-game debate but it won’t fully be resolved until either Bamford adds Nketiah’s goals to his game or Nketiah adds Bamford’s work and nous into his.

The ways of Marcelo Bielsa suggest that we’ll start with an unchanged side yet again but there are players bubbling under the first team who could feature.

I feel confident enough to predict we will go a fourth game unbeaten but whether it’s a point or three is very hard to say. I’m hoping it’ll be a precious three points.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 QPR 1.

KEITH INGHAM

After two tough away trips, Leeds now have two home games in seven days starting with QPR tomorrow.

It is hoped that ‘home comforts’ will bring much needed stability after a slight dip in current form. Leeds still are in the top three in the Championship but there is only a three-point gap to the team in 11th place.

Marcelo Bielsa has already shown this season that he doesn’t like to change the team, but with Helder Costa struggling to make an impact, Tyler Roberts may get an opportunity in the wing or as a ‘number ten’. Leeds really need somebody to boost their attacking options, especially at home. Pablo Hernandez at his mercurial best has been missed!

QPR are only two points behind Leeds and could have overtaken us if they had beaten Brentford at Loftus Road but the ‘Bees’ surprised their hosts with a 3-1 win.

There has been a quiet ‘revolution’ at the club and they are an outside bet for a top-six place.

With Nahki Wells and Jordan Hugill up front, whoever is picked in the Leeds rearguard will have to be on their toes for the full 90 plus minutes.

The objective of the next seven days has to be six points, anything else would be seen as another dent in the push for promotion. Leeds are in a good position but another couple of wins would make it better. I’ve seen enough lately to make me think the first three of the six will come tomorrow.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 QPR 1.

MIKE GILL

It is a strange but true fact that had the Hoops not succumbed to Brentford on Monday night then they would have been above United in the table.

Rangers are scoring goals for fun this season. Jordan Hugill, Nahki Wells and Eberechi Eze are sharing the spoils between them. Thankfully for Leeds, they are conceding goals at roughly the same rate. What our team of goal misers will make of this fixture is anybody’s guess.

This game and the one against Blackburn should be ideal opportunities to take maximum points before the international break.

Patrick Bamford has earned his place and should start if fit.

The question is will he be joined by the prodigiously talented Eddie Nketiah?

The loanee showed at Hillsborough that he carries more than one golf club in his bag as he covered the length and breadth of the pitch and his display was undoubtedly influenced by the words of Marcelo the Magnificent Motivator earlier last week when he questioned Eddie’s overall contribution.

Let’s hope he gets his chance soon he seems to be bursting for it!

Prediction: Leeds United 2 QPR 1.

SHAUN SMITH

Was it Mr Kipling, presumably between making cakes, who said: “If you can keep your head whilst all around are losing theirs then you shall be champions my son?”

Tomorrow’s visitors had the chance to go second in the table but after defeat to Brentford it means they now languish in mid-table obscurity. If Leeds were firing on all cylinders they would be over the hill and far away but the problems in front of goal linger and nerves persist.

Patrick Bamford who has the air of an English gentleman will know all about keeping a stiff upper lip. Maintaining dignity in a crisis comes as second nature to a man who must show an example to the staff but putting banter to one side he is about as classy as a striker gets in the Championship and with an Arsenal sharp shooter on the bench, goals will surely come at some point in the season and the Whites have enough guns to go on a winning streak.

Now is a better time than any to start a run of victories and an early goal may see United record a comfortable home victory for the first time this campaign.

Taking victory and defeat with the same good grace wins wars and not just the battle.