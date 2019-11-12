Which Leeds United players are in action and when during the international break?

The Whites are back in action at Luton Town a week on Saturday. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

But who is playing when and how you can you watch them? Lee Sobot takes a look in chronological order and also highlights those missing out through injury. All times are GMT.

The winger is the first Whites player due in action with England under-20s who face Portugal away on Thursday (3pm) before hosting Iceland next Tuesday (7pm). Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The midfielder is away with Northern Ireland's under-21s squad who have home games against Hungary on Thursday (7pm) and Romania next Tuesday (5.30pm). Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is on duty with Poland's under-21s who face away games against Bulgaria on Friday (4pm) and Montenegro on Monday (1pm). Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 16-year-old midfielder is again away with England Under-17s - managed by Neil Dewsnip, pictured. The young Three Lions have home games against Denmark on Friday (7pm) and the Czech Republic on Tuesday (7pm). Photo by AK BijuRaj/Getty Images.

The young keeper is away with France under-21s who host Georgia on Friday (8pm) before facing an away clash against Switzerland on Tuesday (6pm). Photo by Bruce Rollinson.

The first of United's remaining big three seniors in action with Roberts and Wales facing Euro 2020 qualifiers away at Azerbaijan on Saturday (5pm) and at home to Hungary on Tuesday (7.45pm). Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Faces Euro 2020 qualifiers with Northern Ireland at home to the Netherlands on Saturday (7.45pm) and away at Germany on Tuesday (7.45pm). Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images.

The busy Pole is away with Poland who take in Euro 2020 qualifiers away at Israel on Saturday (7:45pm) and at home to Slovenia on Tuesday (7.45pm). Photo by JURE MAKOVEC/AFP via Getty Images.