Where are they now? Every Leeds United manager that served under Massimo Cellino

3 . Darko Milanic - Left October 2014

Cellino was on a real roll by this point, sacking Milanic after just 32 days in charge. The Slovenian had to wait a couple of years to get back into work, yet has stayed in a job after returning to his home country to manage Maribor. He has done well there, even guiding the side to the group stages of the Champions League.

