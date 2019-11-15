Where are they now? Every Leeds United manager that served under Massimo Cellino

Take a look at what Cellino's casualties are doing now:
1. Brian McDermott - Left May 2014
Poor Brian McDermott. He thought he'd been sacked prior to the Huddersfield Town game, yet was re-instated after the 5-1 win, but then eventually did leave at the end of the season. McDermott's current assignment is scouting for Arsenal; he actually started as a scout at Reading before moving into management.
2. Dave Hockaday - Left August 2014
The non-league managerial appointment that took near-enough everyone by surprise, 'The Hock' isn't in management anymore. Recent reports suggested that he has been Head of male football at a college in Gloucestershire for the past few years.
3. Darko Milanic - Left October 2014
Cellino was on a real roll by this point, sacking Milanic after just 32 days in charge. The Slovenian had to wait a couple of years to get back into work, yet has stayed in a job after returning to his home country to manage Maribor. He has done well there, even guiding the side to the group stages of the Champions League.
4. Neil Redfearn - Left May 2015
Many Leeds United fans were bitterly disappointed with how Redfearn was treated. He left the club fully in July 2015 after claiming that an offer to return to his old job in Leeds' academy was 'not genuine'. Redfearn had a stint at Liverpool Ladies, and quit as Newcastle United under-23s manager earlier this month.
Photo: Getty
