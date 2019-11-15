What every manager under Cellino is doing now

Where are they now? Every Leeds United manager that served under Massimo Cellino

Nicknamed 'The Manager Eater', we look at where Cellino's casualties are now.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 15th November 2019, 6:20 am
Updated Friday, 15th November 2019, 6:59 am

Take a look at what Cellino's casualties are doing now:

1. Brian McDermott - Left May 2014

Poor Brian McDermott. He thought he'd been sacked prior to the Huddersfield Town game, yet was re-instated after the 5-1 win, but then eventually did leave at the end of the season. McDermott's current assignment is scouting for Arsenal; he actually started as a scout at Reading before moving into management.

2. Dave Hockaday - Left August 2014

The non-league managerial appointment that took near-enough everyone by surprise, 'The Hock' isn't in management anymore. Recent reports suggested that he has been Head of male football at a college in Gloucestershire for the past few years.

3. Darko Milanic - Left October 2014

Cellino was on a real roll by this point, sacking Milanic after just 32 days in charge. The Slovenian had to wait a couple of years to get back into work, yet has stayed in a job after returning to his home country to manage Maribor. He has done well there, even guiding the side to the group stages of the Champions League.

4. Neil Redfearn - Left May 2015

Many Leeds United fans were bitterly disappointed with how Redfearn was treated. He left the club fully in July 2015 after claiming that an offer to return to his old job in Leeds' academy was 'not genuine'. Redfearn had a stint at Liverpool Ladies, and quit as Newcastle United under-23s manager earlier this month.

