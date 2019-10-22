"What does he have to do to start?" - Leeds United fans react to Preston draw
Leeds United earned themselves a hard-fought point against Preston on Tuesday evening as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Deepdale.
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019
Eddie Nketiah stepped off the bench to cancel out Tom Barkhuizen's goal as the Arsenal loanee struck in the 87th minute in Lancashire. The 20-year-old has again put his name forward to the Argentine for a starting - here's what fans had to say.