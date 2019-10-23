Watch Leeds United's late penalty appeal at Preston - did referee Kevin Friend get it wrong?
Leeds United had a late penalty appeal turned down against Preston North End last night - but did referee Kevin Friend make the right call?
Super-sub Eddie Nketiah rescued a point for Marcelo Bielsa's side in the 87th-minute - 13 minutes after Tom Barkhuizen fired the hosts in front.
Controversy then arose in the fourth minute of injury time when Tyler Roberts fell to ground under a challenge from Ben Pearson.
Gjanni Alioski was left furious with the officials afterwards - prompting many fans on social media into believing the Whites were victims of a bad refereeing decision.
However, as the video above shows, Friend did in fact make the correct decision with Pearson clearly winning the ball from the feet of Roberts.