Watch Leeds United's late penalty appeal at Preston - did referee Kevin Friend get it wrong?

Leeds United had a late penalty appeal turned down against Preston North End last night - but did referee Kevin Friend make the right call?

By Jordan Cronin
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 9:05 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 9:06 am
Super-sub Eddie Nketiah rescued a point for Marcelo Bielsa's side in the 87th-minute - 13 minutes after Tom Barkhuizen fired the hosts in front.

Controversy then arose in the fourth minute of injury time when Tyler Roberts fell to ground under a challenge from Ben Pearson.

Gjanni Alioski was left furious with the officials afterwards - prompting many fans on social media into believing the Whites were victims of a bad refereeing decision.

However, as the video above shows, Friend did in fact make the correct decision with Pearson clearly winning the ball from the feet of Roberts.