Latest Championship rumours from around the web

Uncertainty surrounds Leeds United star's future, Nottingham Forest eye European striker, Norwich City plot goalkeeper escape - Championship rumours

Seven Championship fixtures took place last night - but that didn't prevent the transfer rumour mill from spinning.

By Jordan Cronin
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 7:14 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 7:28 am

Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the second-tier:

1. Charlton braced for Josh Cullen recall

Charlton Athletic are bracing themselves for the possibility of West Ham recalling in-form midfielder Josh Cullen in January. (News Shopper)

2. Though they feel more confident about Conor Gallagher

However, Lee Bowyer doesnt expect Conor Gallagher to be recalled by Chelsea, despite his eye-catching form in an Addicks shirt (South London Press)

3. Boro eye ex-Newcastle man

Middlesbrough are weighing up a bid to sign Peterborough United goal machine Ivan Toney once the January transfer window opens. (Football Insider)

4. Jack Butland touted with Premier League move

Norwich City are ready to offer Stoke City goalkeeper a route back to the Premier League in January - if the Potters drop their asking price. (The Sun)

