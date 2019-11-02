'Tyler Roberts is a class act' - Leeds United fans react to Elland Road win over QPR

Leeds United played out a 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon in the Championship.

By Joe Urquhart
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 5:11 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 5:12 pm
Leeds United celebrate at Elland Road. (Getty)

Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison struck in LS11 to hand Marcelo Bielsa's side all three points as they hit top spot in the second tier once again. Here's what supporters had to say following the convincing victory over the Rs.

