Two festive Leeds United fixtures moved for television coverage
Two of Leeds United's festive fixtures have been moved after being selected for live television coverage.
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 4:13 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 4:14 pm
The Whites' Boxing Day clash at Elland Road against Preston North End will now kick off at 5.15pm.
The two sides played out an entertaining 1-1 draw last night at Deepdale.
And Leeds' trip to Wet Bromwich Albion on New Year's Day will also now commence at 5.15pm.
The Baggies will be out for revenge having lost out 1-0 in the first meeting between the teams earlier this season.