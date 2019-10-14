Tony Dorigo and Josh Warrington set for special Leeds United Q&A event - grab your FREE tickets now
The Yorkshire Evening Post is delighted to announce a very special event as part of Leeds United's centenary celebrations.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 12:55 pm
Monday, 14th October 2019, 12:56 pm
Join us for an evening of entertainment as we hold an intimate Q&A night on October 16 (17:30) at The Dugout in Trinity Leeds.
The event will be hosted by Sporting Life's Gareth Jones with YEP writers Graham Smyth and Joe Urquhart taking to the stage alongside club legend Tony Dorigo and world champion boxer Josh Warrington.
Further guests will be announced over the coming days as we come together to celebrate the Whites turning 100.
All tickets for this event are FREE but are EXTREMELY limited (available on a first come, first serve basis).
CLICK HERE to guarantee your spot for the evening as we hope you can join us for what will be an enjoyable night on the eve of the club's special birthday.