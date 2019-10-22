TEAM NEWS - Preston North End v Leeds United: Whites unchanged for third game in a row
HEAD coach Marcelo Bielsa has named an unchanged Leeds United side and bench for the third game in a row for Tuesday night's Championship clash at Preston North End.
Pablo Hernandez again misses out with the hamstring injury that forced him out of Saturday's hosting of Birmingham City having recovered from an earlier calf problem.
Skipper Liam Cooper (groin) plus midfielders Adam Forshaw (hip) and Jamie Shackleton (hamstring) also remain sidelined while United's Arsenal loanee England under-21s striker Eddie Nketiah again has to settle for a place on the bench with Patrick Bamford lining up in the lone striker role.
Gjanni Alioski - who again starts at left back - is also just one yellow card away from picking up a one-match ban for earning five bookings.
Alioski must avoid another caution until the contest at home to Middlesbrough on November 30 to escape a ban.
Preston boss Alex Neil has made three changes to his side with Joe Rafferty, Alan Browne and Brad Potts coming in to the side. Josh Harrop misses out through injury.
Leeds United: Casilla, Ayling, Berardi, White, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Costa, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Miazek, Davis, Douglas, Gotts, Clarke, Roberts, Nketiah.
Preston North End: Rudd, Fisher, Bauer, Davies, Rafferty, Pearson, Browne, Barkhuizen, Johnson, Potts, Nugent. Subs: Ripley, Hughes, Ledson, Gallagher, Green, Stockley, Maguire.