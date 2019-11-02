TEAM NEWS - Leeds United v Queens Park Rangers: Patrick Bamford shakes off ankle problem to start but injured Eddie Nketiah is missing

Patrick Bamford.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa said in Thursday's pre-match press conference that the striker had an ankle injury but that it was undefined whether Bamford would play.

But Bamford takes his place in the starting line up though United's Arsenal loanee and England under-21s striker Eddie Nketiah misses out altogether with an abdominal injury picked up during Friday's training session.

Pablo Hernandez also returns after a hamstring injury but the Spaniard only makes the bench with Bielsa making two changes to the side that started last weekend's goalless draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

Fit again skipper Liam Cooper comes in for Gaetano Berardi while Tyler Roberts also starts as Gjanni Alioski misses out with a side injury.

Barry Douglas (knee) and Adam Forshaw (hip) are also both missing while Mateusz Bogusz gets a place on the bench along with Hernandez, Berardi, Jack Clarke, Leif Davis, Robbie Gotts and Illan Meslier.

Goalkeeper Kiko Casilla also starts despite reports emerging on Friday evening that the Spaniard is set to receive an FA ban of between eight and 12 games for allegations of racism during United's visit to Charlton Athletic on September 28.

Despite reports in a national newspaper suggesting the case has been decided, the FA insist their investigation is ongoing.

QPR boss Mark Warburton has made three changes to his side with summer recruit from Rangers Lee Wallace making his Rs debut. Jordan Hugill and Dominic Ball are also recalled.

Leeds United: Casilla, Ayling, Cooper, White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Costa, Harrison, Roberts, Bamford. Subs: Meslier, Davis, Berardi, Gotts, Hernandez, Clarke, Bogusz.

QPR: Kelly, Rangel, Leistner, Hall, Wallace, Manning, Ball, Chair, Eze, Hugill, Wells. Subs: Lumley, Kane, Pugh, Amos, Scowen, Mlakar, Osayi-Samuel.