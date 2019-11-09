TEAM NEWS - Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers: Helder Costa starts with Pablo Hernandez on the bench for unchanged Whites

PABLO HERNANDEZ again starts from the bench as head coach Marcelo Bielsa names an unchanged Leeds United side for Saturday afternoon's Championship clash against Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 2:15 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th November 2019, 2:17 pm
Marcelo Bielsa arrives. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Hernandez returned from two recent injuries as a second-half substitute for Helder Costa in last weekend's 2-0 win at home to Queens Park Rangers but Costa keeps his place in an unchanged XI.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Bielsa has also made just the one change to his bench with Barry Douglas back from a knee injury to take the place of Mateusz Bogusz.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has also named an unchanged side.

Leeds United v Blackburn: Casilla, Ayling, Cooper, White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Costa, Harrison, Roberts, Bamford. Subs: Meslier, Davis, Berardi, Gotts, Hernandez, Clarke, Douglas.