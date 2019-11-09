TEAM NEWS - Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers: Helder Costa starts with Pablo Hernandez on the bench for unchanged Whites

Marcelo Bielsa arrives. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Hernandez returned from two recent injuries as a second-half substitute for Helder Costa in last weekend's 2-0 win at home to Queens Park Rangers but Costa keeps his place in an unchanged XI.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bielsa has also made just the one change to his bench with Barry Douglas back from a knee injury to take the place of Mateusz Bogusz.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has also named an unchanged side.