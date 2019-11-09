TEAM NEWS - Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers: Helder Costa starts with Pablo Hernandez on the bench for unchanged Whites
PABLO HERNANDEZ again starts from the bench as head coach Marcelo Bielsa names an unchanged Leeds United side for Saturday afternoon's Championship clash against Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road.
Hernandez returned from two recent injuries as a second-half substitute for Helder Costa in last weekend's 2-0 win at home to Queens Park Rangers but Costa keeps his place in an unchanged XI.
Bielsa has also made just the one change to his bench with Barry Douglas back from a knee injury to take the place of Mateusz Bogusz.
Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has also named an unchanged side.
Leeds United v Blackburn: Casilla, Ayling, Cooper, White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Costa, Harrison, Roberts, Bamford. Subs: Meslier, Davis, Berardi, Gotts, Hernandez, Clarke, Douglas.