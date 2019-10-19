TEAM NEWS - Leeds United v Birmingham City: Whites XI and bench unchanged with Pablo Hernandez still missing
PABLO HERNANDEZ has failed to make the bench with Leeds United's starting XI and substitutes unchanged for Saturday afternoon's Championship hosting of Birmingham City.
Hernandez returned from a muscle injury to play half an hour for United's under-23s on Friday with Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa saying the Spaniard would be with the group for the Blues clash.
However, the creative midfielder fails to make the 18 and Arsenal loanee striker Eddie Nketiah again has to settle for a place on the bench despite his recent hat-trick for England's under-21s.
Patrick Bamford again starts in the lone striker role while skipper Liam Cooper, Adam Forshaw and Jamie Shackleton are all out injured.
Birmingham boss and former Whites assistant Pep Clotet has also named an unchanged side upon his return to Elland Road.
Leeds United: Casilla, Ayling, Berardi, White, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Costa, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Miazek, Davis, Douglas, Gotts, Clarke, Roberts, Nketiah.
Birmingham City: Camp; Colin, Dean, Roberts, Pedersen; Crowley, Sunjic, Bellingham, Villalba; Gimenez, Jutkiewicz. Subs: Stockdale, Harding, Clarke-Salter, Gardner, Davis, Maghoma, Bailey.
Referee: Robert Jones.