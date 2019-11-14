Stronger together says Tyler Roberts who hails Marcelo Bielsa effect in assessing Leeds United's Premier League promotion bid

STRONGER TOGETHER: Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, left, looks on as Tyler Roberts moves forward in April's Championship clash at Brentford. The Easter Monday fixture ended in tears through a 2-1 loss but Roberts is hopeful Leeds can bounce back in style in Bielsa's second season at the helm. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Roberts and Leeds saw last season’s bid for promotion end in tears after defeat to Derby County in the play-offs semi finals, despite having spent the majority of the season in the Championship’s automatic promotion places only to finish third.

But six months on, Bielsa’s Whites are one point better off than they were at this stage last year with forward Roberts saying Leeds are now more effective as a consequence of 17 months under their Argentinian head coach.

Leeds signed off for the November international break in third place in the Championship but the Whites are only behind second-placed Preston North End on goal difference and two adrift of leaders West Brom.

“I think we have got a massively strong squad this year,” said Roberts.

“I still believe that we were strong last year and I still believe that we should have done it and we could have done it. But this year there is a great feel about it. We are all well drilled now, we have been under the gaffer for nearly one and a half years so we know how he likes to play.

“Everyone knows their role and it’s showing in our performances I believe.

“The boys have forgot about last year and tried to move on from it. Of course, it was our mistake when we came back to Elland Road (against Derby). But Elland Road is a fortress this season, the fans have shown that and kept supporting and believing and it is a great place to be.