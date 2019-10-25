Sports bottomless brunch sells out ahead of Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday clash

Union Square Bar and Kitchen, on Merrion Way, is combining sport with one of Leeds' favourite new pastimes

Union Square Bar and Kitchen, on Merrion Way, launched the bottomless brunch offer at the start of this football season.

The offer combines sport with one of Leeds' favourite new pastimes, offering unlimited selected drinks and sharing platters during televised matches.

Selected drinks are bottomless from 10 minutes before kick-off until the second the final whistle blows.

Bottomless brunch for the Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United clash sold out days in advance

Fans can enjoy unlimited pints of Coors, bottles of Budweiser or Corona or glasses of prosecco.

Owner Nick Julian said Leeds games are usually a sell-out, with tables selling out days in advance for the Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow.

Nick said: "We've had really positive feedback, it's something a little bit different.

"The big games are of course Leeds and England, but with the student population sometimes it's Man City and Liverpool as well.

"It's really busy for staff, but because of the condensed menu it's manageable.

"It makes for a really good atmosphere."