Sports bottomless brunch sells out ahead of Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday clash
A sports bottomless brunch is proving a roaring success with football fans - with tables selling out days in advance for Leeds United's derby game tomorrow.
Union Square Bar and Kitchen, on Merrion Way, launched the bottomless brunch offer at the start of this football season.
The offer combines sport with one of Leeds' favourite new pastimes, offering unlimited selected drinks and sharing platters during televised matches.
Selected drinks are bottomless from 10 minutes before kick-off until the second the final whistle blows.
Fans can enjoy unlimited pints of Coors, bottles of Budweiser or Corona or glasses of prosecco.
Owner Nick Julian said Leeds games are usually a sell-out, with tables selling out days in advance for the Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow.
Nick said: "We've had really positive feedback, it's something a little bit different.
"The big games are of course Leeds and England, but with the student population sometimes it's Man City and Liverpool as well.
"It's really busy for staff, but because of the condensed menu it's manageable.
"It makes for a really good atmosphere."
Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United will kick off at 12.30pm tomorrow and Marcelo Bielsa’s men could go top with a victory.