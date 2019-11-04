Leeds United beat Queens Park Rangers at the weekend.

'Shocking' Leeds United star hammered by BBC man, Neil Warnock makes bold claim as Swansea and Preston earn away wins - Championship winners and losers

The top of the Championship table remains tighter than ever after another eventful weekend.

By Jordan Cronin
Monday, 4th November 2019, 10:00 am
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 11:05 am

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second-tier. Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled from Leeds United and their rivals this weekend.

1. L: Andrew Madley (Referee)

Madley came under criticism at the Cardiff City Stadium after awarding a soft 30th-minute penalty to Cardiff. Birmingham led 1-0 at the time, too, through Kristian Pedersen and went on to lose 4-2.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. W: Jarrod Bowen (Hull City)

After speculation surrounding his future resurfaced a few weeks ago, the Tigers forward let his football do the talking again - adding his third goal in a week following an impressive 3-0 victory at Fulham.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. L: George Saville (Middlesbrough)

With Middlesbrough already trailing 1-0 at Derby, Saville let his club down massively with a terrible challenge on Krystian Bielik - stretching Boros winless run to eight and increasing the pressure on Jonathan Woodgate.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. W: Joe Ralls (Cardiff City)

Neil Warnock described the 4-2 win over Birmingham as one of the best results in his era. The Bluebirds boss heaped praise on hat-trick hero Ralls - more so because he played through the pain barrier.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3