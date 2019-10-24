Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United - press conference LIVE: updates from Thorp Arch as Marcelo Bielsa provides fitness latest ahead of Saturday's Yorkshire derby against Garry Monk's Owls

ALL the latest from Thorp Arch as Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa faces the media ahead of Saturday's Championship Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough against Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 12:20 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th October 2019, 12:44 pm
Leeds United Live.

Leeds travel to Hillsborough knowing victory in the lunch-time kick-off would send them top before the rest of the weekend's games.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Please refresh the page for the latest updates.