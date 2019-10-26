Leeds United winger Jack Harrison in action against Sheffield Wednesday. (Getty)

Sheffield Wednesday 0 Leeds United 0 - Graham Smyth's player ratings: Kiko Casilla stars in Hillsborough draw

Leeds United played out a battling 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the Championship - but how did we rate the performance?

By Graham Smyth
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 3:05 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th October 2019, 3:22 pm

Marcelo Bielsa's side made it three games unbeaten in the league as they followed up their midweek draw at Preston with another hard-fought point in Saturday lunchtimes Yorkshire derby. Here's how we rated the performance...

1. Kiko Casilla

8 - Made some really important saves, including a world class fingertip effort before the break.

2. Luke Ayling

6 - Solid but unspectacular. Struggled to contain dangerman Kadeem Harris at times.

3. Ben White

7 - A good performance for the vast majority. Ran the ball when the passing option wasn't there. Made important challenges. Should have been given a penalty.

4. Gaetano Berardi

7 - Up against an attack with a distinct height advantage he coped well.

