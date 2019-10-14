Self critical Patrick Bamford prefers to listen to songs of match-going Leeds United fans than Twitter discord

Patrick Bamford was informed that he was being 'slated' on Twitter

Like most players, the Leeds United striker comes in for criticism on social media, some of it more abusive than constructive.

Like most Leeds players, he hears his name sung back to him from the stands.

There is a distinct theme to the criticism he receives online – it focuses almost entirely on the chances he has failed to convert this season.

Patrick Bamford says Leeds fans will back you if you put your all in (Pic: Getty)

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strikers are paid to score goals, they say, often tagging him in Tweets containing less than complimentary thoughts on the ex-Middlesbrough forward.

Yet it’s nothing he hasn’t thought himself, because even when he plays well, if he doesn’t hit the net, he can’t be entirely satisfied with his contribution.

“It’s weird because as a striker myself I am never happy unless I have scored,” he said.

“I know in myself there has been a couple of games this year where I have not been up to par but in the majority I have been reasonably happy with how I played and I still come away and think yeah you did all right but you have not scored.

“I think if you look at it I am probably more critical than even the fans, so I look at it and I have got four but easily I should probably have 10 goals.”

Bamford might not see all of the Tweets that come his way after games but, helpfully or not, others have let him know all about the criticism.

He appears to have come to terms with it, because in a live setting rather than behind a keyboard or a smart phone, Leeds fans will back him.

And when he talks about it, there’s also a recognition that some of the doubters’ doubts are not without foundation.

There’s a confidence too, that he can prove them wrong.

“I am not really one to look at Twitter, but people were telling me: ‘oh you are getting slated blah, blah’.

“I know that is a minority and the fans who have come to watch the games have been brilliant and they have always sung my name.

“It was a hard one last year; signing for a big amount of money and then getting injured and not playing and then there was the disappointment of not getting promoted.

“I feel like they did not get the best of me. This year it is my aim to show them and once you get Leeds fans on your side, it can only be good news.

“They are loyal and great fans who make a fantastic atmosphere and they will back you to the hilt; win, lose or draw, as long as we are putting 100 per cent effort in.

“I am sure I will get the goals we need.