Referee watch: Leeds United will be reunited with an old Friend tonight against Preston North End
Kevin Friend will referee his first Leeds United game in a little over two years tonight at Deepdale.
Friend takes charge the Whites' game against Preston North End, a side with an unbeaten record in the Championship so far this season.
The man in the middle will be assisted by Matthew Wilkes and Adrian Holmes, with Andy Woolmer acting as fourth official.
The 26th September 2017 clash with Cardiff City was the last time Leeds were refereed by Friend, who sent Liam Cooper off in first-half stoppage time during that 3-1 defeat.
The time before that, he showed straight red cards to Leeds keeper Marco Silvestri and Rotherham United's Matt Derbyshire in the Millers' 2-1 win over the Whites.
In the 14 United games he's refereed, Friend has dished out 23 yellows and two red cards.
Leeds have won five of those games, drawn five and lost four. They are winless in four with Friend refereeing.
This season the Leicestershire official has refereed five Premier League games and an EFL Cup tie, flashing his yellow card 27 times and sending off two players.
Tonight will be the 122nd Championship game he has taken charge of and his first since February.