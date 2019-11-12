Ranked: The YEP's average Leeds United player ratings so far this season - who has shone and struggled?
It's been quite an eventful start to the Championship season for Leeds United with Marcelo Bielsa's side on track to maintain another Premier League promotion challenge.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 9:54 am
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 2:13 pm
We've worked our way back through the Whites' 18 games in all competitions this season to discover the YEP's average player ratings so far. Ranked from lowest to highest, scroll and click through the pages to see who has shone and struggled.