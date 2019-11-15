QUIZ: How well can YOU remember Leeds United's 2019/20 campaign so far?
Leeds United have made a solid start to the 2019/20 campaign, and have built a strong platform to continue their push for promotion once domestic action returns following the international break.
To keep you occupied while domestic football is away - what else on earth are you going to do with your Saturday afternoon? - test your Leeds knowledge against our quiz, which looks at the Whites' 2019/20 campaign so far. Oh, and no cheating! We'll know. (All pictures quiz provided by Getty Images)