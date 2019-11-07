QSI investment talk fuelled by Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani's attendance at Paris-Saint Germain match

PSG VISIT: Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The Times has reported that Leeds United's Italian owner attended the Champions League game as the guest of Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG's president who also runs Qatar Sports Investment.

French outlet L'Equipe ran a story earlier this week suggesting talks between the parties, over potential investment at Elland Road, were slow but ongoing.

QSI interest in the Whites was first rumoured in the summer.

Although Leeds have always played down the link, pointing to Radrizzani's friendship with Al-Khelaifi from their time negotiating television rights, the owner himself confirmed on the eve of the club's centenary week that there was interest.

He said there were offers on the table, one of which was from QSI, but later insisted investment would only happen when the time and the offer were right for Leeds United.

Under his ownership, Leeds have become an attractive investment opportunity, with record commercial revenue and sponsorship deals with major global brands.