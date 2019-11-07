QSI investment talk fuelled by Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani's attendance at Paris-Saint Germain match
ANDREA Radrizzani's presence at last night's Paris Saint-Germain’s match against Bruges has further fuelled talk of Qatar investment at Leeds, writes GRAHAM SMYTH.
The Times has reported that Leeds United's Italian owner attended the Champions League game as the guest of Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG's president who also runs Qatar Sports Investment.
French outlet L'Equipe ran a story earlier this week suggesting talks between the parties, over potential investment at Elland Road, were slow but ongoing.
QSI interest in the Whites was first rumoured in the summer.
Although Leeds have always played down the link, pointing to Radrizzani's friendship with Al-Khelaifi from their time negotiating television rights, the owner himself confirmed on the eve of the club's centenary week that there was interest.
He said there were offers on the table, one of which was from QSI, but later insisted investment would only happen when the time and the offer were right for Leeds United.
Under his ownership, Leeds have become an attractive investment opportunity, with record commercial revenue and sponsorship deals with major global brands.
They also attracted investment from the financial entity behind NFL team the San Fransisco 49ers, who purchased a minority stake in the region of ten per cent.